Lawyer Protests Suspension of Mak Staff Association Leaders

In short
The leaders were suspended in December after they authored a letter on behalf of MASA guiding university managers that the Vice Chancellor had legal backing to meddle in affairs affecting staff associations.
Lawyer Protests Suspension of Mak Staff Association Leaders10 Jan 2019, 20:50 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
In short
Mentioned: centre for legal aid universities and other tertiary institutions act –uotia the 2006 employment act makerere university administrative staff association –masa makerere university
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.