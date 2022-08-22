Kukunda Judith
18:37

Lawyer Remanded For Stealing Ugx 1.2 Billion Lugwar Clan Money

22 Aug 2022, 18:27 Comments 57 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer Jude Ogik in Court Dock

Lawyer Jude Ogik in Court Dock

In short
Ogik was on Monday afternoon charged with six counts including theft by an agent and uttering a false document and procuring execution of document by false pretence before the Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha.

 

Tagged with: Jude Ogik Land Compen Land compensation Lugwar Clan UPDF

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.