Lawyer Remanded For Stealing Ugx 1.2 Billion Lugwar Clan Money

In short
Ogik was on Monday afternoon charged with six counts including theft by an agent and uttering a false document and procuring execution of document by false pretence before the Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha.
Lawyer Remanded For Stealing Ugx 1.2 Billion Lugwar Clan Money22 Aug 2022, 18:27 Comments 57 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
