Kukunda Judith
05:42

Lawyer Seeks High Court Review in Kavuya Family Repatriation Case

24 Jun 2020, 05:41 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyers Nicholas Opio and Derrick Tumusiime represent the applicant

Lawyers Nicholas Opio and Derrick Tumusiime represent the applicant

In short
The minister faces trial for illegally authorizing three family members of businessman Ben Kavuya, to return home at a time when airports and borders were closed, as a government measure to forestall the spread of COVID-19. Thee three travelled from New York and entered Uganda through Entebbe International Airport.

 

Tagged with: Ben Kavuya's family members Buganda Road Court Ethiopian Airlines Stella Maris Amabilis foreign affairs minister sam kutesa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.