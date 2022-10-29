In short
Francesca Amony, a former National Secretary for the DP Women's League handed herself in at Lacor Police Post, in Bardege-Layibi Division, after she reportedly stubbed her husband, Dr. Joseph Etuk, to death.
Lawyer Stabs Husband to Death
Gulu, Uganda
Tagged with: Domestic Violence Dr. Joseph Etuk murdered Gender Based Violence francesca amony the national secretary women league democratic party
Mentioned: Lacor Police Post
