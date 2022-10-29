Emmy Daniel Ojara
Lawyer Stabs Husband to Death

29 Oct 2022, 16:16 Comments 227 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Breaking news
Dr. Etuk Joseph (deceased) and Francesca Amony (R) during their happy moments. Courtesy Photo.

In short
Francesca Amony, a former National Secretary for the DP Women's League handed herself in at Lacor Police Post, in Bardege-Layibi Division, after she reportedly stubbed her husband, Dr. Joseph Etuk, to death.

 

