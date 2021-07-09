In short
The petitioners now want a declaration that the Covidex drug is a proprietary patent for the government of Uganda, having been developed on government funds, premises, laboratories and by government public servants paid salaries from the consolidated fund
Lawyer Sues Covidex Inventor, Wants Cash from Sales Surrendered to Gov't9 Jul 2021, 17:08 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVIDEX COVIDEX Prices Professor Patrick Ogwang mbarara university of science and technology
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.