Lawyers Ask Court to Delay Kwoyelo Trial

In short
Hearing of the matter had been scheduled to resume on Monday, February 18, after two weeks of delay on the request by the Prosecution for more time to adequately prepare their opening statement. The Court was also expected to hear an application for bail submitted by Kwoyelos lawyers.
Lawyers Ask Court to Delay Kwoyelo Trial18 Feb 2019 Gulu, Uganda
Thomas Kwoyelo After The Matter Was Adjourned By the International Crimes Division of The High Court Login to license this image from 1$.
