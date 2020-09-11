Lawyers Build Army To Prosecute 2021 Rights Violators

In short
Human rights defenders and advocates have already started training for the assignment and have held a meeting at Africana Hotel in Kampala preparing lawyers to handle cases of violence against citizens as they arise.
Lawyers Build Army To Prosecute 2021 Rights Violators11 Sep 2020, 17:35 Comments 109 Views 2021 Elections Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Election Electoral Violence
Mentioned: Legal Aid Service Providers Network-LASPNET
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.