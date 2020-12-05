In short
Addressing journalists in Kampala on Saturday, the Executive Director of LASPNET Sylvia Namubiru said considering that every life matters under article 22 of the constitution, they reminded the Judiciary, Parliament, Cabinet leaders, Electoral Commission and candidates to prevail over the ongoing election violence and make a call through dialogue for peace.
Lawyers Call for Dialogue to End Election Violence
5 Dec 2020
