Lawyers Demand Unconditional Release of Lt. Gen.Tumukunde

In short
In the Application, the Attorney General, OC Kira and Jinja Road Police Stations , Commandant Special Investigations Directorate Kireka and Director CIID have been listed as the respondents.
Lawyers Demand Unconditional Release of Lt. Gen.Tumukunde17 Mar 2020, 17:17 Comments 126 Views Court Breaking news
One of the lawyers representing Lt General Henry Tumukunde filing an application for his release and 13 others at Nakawa Court Registry
In short
Tagged with: Lt General Tumukunde MP Annet Nyakecho Treason charges
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.