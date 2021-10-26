Pamela Mawanda
Lawyers, Health Activists Say COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Illegal

26 Oct 2021 Kampala, Uganda
COVID-19 vaccination card - Internet Photo

According to lawyers and health rights activists that URN spoke, vacciantion mandates that require all members of staff or visitors at the Ministry of Health or the National Medical Stores are illegal. The lawyers say no law or statutory instrument has been issued on vaccination which makes it illegal for government entities to victimize unvaccinated staff or visitors

 

