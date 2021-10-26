Lawyers, Health Activists Say COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Illegal

In short
According to lawyers and health rights activists that URN spoke, vacciantion mandates that require all members of staff or visitors at the Ministry of Health or the National Medical Stores are illegal. The lawyers say no law or statutory instrument has been issued on vaccination which makes it illegal for government entities to victimize unvaccinated staff or visitors
Lawyers, Health Activists Say COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Illegal26 Oct 2021, 05:22 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
