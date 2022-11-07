Lawyers Lack Access to Jailed MPs Over Ebola Restrictions over Prisons

In short
Malende says that they wanted to file a constitutional petition challenging the legality of trying the suspects on almost similar offenses in both Masaka and Kampala High Courts, and protecting state witnesses to be used against them. But they have not been able to do so because of recent restrictions barring access to the prisons because of the Ebola Outbreak.
Lawyers Lack Access to Jailed MPs Over Ebola Restrictions over Prisons7 Nov 2022, 19:47 Comments 176 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.