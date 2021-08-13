In short
Lumbuye, who until recently has been residing in Turkey, was reportedly arrested on August 4, 2021, and, according to the evidence submitted before the court, was deported by Turkish authorities, working closely with the government of Uganda.
Lawyers Petition Court over Blogger Lumbuye's Detention
13 Aug 2021
TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda
Lumbuye's Lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima filing the application at the High Court in Kampala as his Clerk Linda Looks on.
