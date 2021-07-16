Kukunda Judith
08:09

Lawyers Demand Release of Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspects Over Torture

16 Jul 2021, 07:56 Comments 70 Views Court Report
One of the accused persons showing media how he was allegedly tortured in state custody.

In short
The said persons were arrested between June 24, and July 2, 2021, for orchestrating and participating in the shooting that happened on June 1, 2021, along Kisota road, a suburb of Kampala. Those in custody include Sheikh Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Hussein Sserubula, Muhammad Kagugube, Kamada Walusimbi, Siriman Ayuub Kisambira , Abdulaziz Ramathan Dunku, Habib Ramanthan Marjan and Huzaifa Wampa.

 

