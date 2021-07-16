Lawyers Demand Release of Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspects Over Torture

In short
The said persons were arrested between June 24, and July 2, 2021, for orchestrating and participating in the shooting that happened on June 1, 2021, along Kisota road, a suburb of Kampala. Those in custody include Sheikh Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Hussein Sserubula, Muhammad Kagugube, Kamada Walusimbi, Siriman Ayuub Kisambira , Abdulaziz Ramathan Dunku, Habib Ramanthan Marjan and Huzaifa Wampa.
Lawyers Demand Release of Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspects Over Torture16 Jul 2021, 07:56 Comments 70 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: African Centre for Torture Victims Katumba Wamala Katumba Wamala suspects torture of Katumba Wamala suspects
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.