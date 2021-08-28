Edward Eninu
Lawyers Protest Affidavits Filed by Election Officials Against EC

28 Aug 2021, 03:06 Comments 97 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Updates
Former MP, Samson Lokeris (L), Matheniko MP, Dr. John Baptist Lokii (C) and Lawyer, Caleb Alaka after Court session in Soroti.

Eight election officials, among them Presiding Officers, Polling Assistants, and Voter Verification Officers from Acerer, Naregae, Arengkeju and Lopur Polling Stations, among others, filed affidavits in support of the petition filed by Paul Oloo, an independent candidate who lost the recent parliamentary elections.

 

