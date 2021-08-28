Lawyers Protest Affidavits Filed by Election Officials Against EC

Former MP, Samson Lokeris (L), Matheniko MP, Dr. John Baptist Lokii (C) and Lawyer, Caleb Alaka after Court session in Soroti.

In short

Eight election officials, among them Presiding Officers, Polling Assistants, and Voter Verification Officers from Acerer, Naregae, Arengkeju and Lopur Polling Stations, among others, filed affidavits in support of the petition filed by Paul Oloo, an independent candidate who lost the recent parliamentary elections.