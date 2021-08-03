In short
Ssenyonyi’s lawyers from Pace Advocates led by George Musisi, argue that the amended petition filed by Shukla Mukesh Babubhai on May 10 2021, which they received on Monday evening introduces fresh allegations and came in the court out of time.
Lawyers Protest Fresh Election Petition Against NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi Top story3 Aug 2021, 22:00 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Tagged with: Joel Ssenyonyi Lawyer George Musisi Nakawa West Elections Ssenyonyi election petition shukla mukesh
