Kukunda Judith
21:45

Lawyers Seek Apology from Gen Lokech over Anti-Muslim Statements

14 Jul 2021, 21:31 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Lawyer Nalukoola Luyimbazi

Lawyer Nalukoola Luyimbazi

In short
Maj Gen Lokech was quoted saying that those who have been involved in assassinations around the country are all members of the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, an organisation which, according to him, is a collection of Muslims. "You can never join that organization if you are not a Muslim. If you are a Christian, they will convert you to Islam,” he said.

 

Tagged with: Maj Gen Lokech Nalukoola  Luyimbazi Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.