Lawyers Seek to Eject Case Seeking to Block Opposition Pressure Groups

In short
The lawyers led by Anthony Wameli made the plea after the conferencing of the case in which former Ruhaama County Aspirant, Adens Ntare Rutaaro asked the court to declare as illegal, any activities by People Power and the People’s government under Dr Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change party president.
Lawyers Seek to Eject Case Seeking to Block Opposition Pressure Groups16 Dec 2020
