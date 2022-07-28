Kukunda Judith
13:50

Lawyers to Get UGX 1.1m for Representing Suspects on State Brief

28 Jul 2022, 13:46 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
High Court Judge John Eudes Keitirima

High Court Judge John Eudes Keitirima

In short
According to the guidelines, an Advocate who represents an accused person throughout the full trial will be paid between 400, 000 to 1.1 million shillings, while a lawyer who represents to the stage when the DPP withdraws charges will be paid between 200,000 to 400,000 Shillings.

 

Tagged with: Guidelines  on state brief Justice John Eudes Keitirima State brief

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.