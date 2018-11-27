Kukunda Judith
16:52

Lawyers to Play Music in Court to Disprove Cyber Harassment Case

27 Nov 2018, 15:39 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Brian Isiko in the dock Kukunda Judith

According to records presented before the court earlier, Isiko sent love songs by American celebrities like Don Williams, Akon and Enrique Iglesias and a collection of poems to Rwabwogo. One of the messages read before the court is lifted from the lyrics of Akons song; Put the Blame on Me.

 

