Lawyers to Play Music in Court to Disprove Cyber Harassment Case

In short
According to records presented before the court earlier, Isiko sent love songs by American celebrities like Don Williams, Akon and Enrique Iglesias and a collection of poems to Rwabwogo. One of the messages read before the court is lifted from the lyrics of Akons song; Put the Blame on Me.
Lawyers to Play Music in Court to Disprove Cyber Harassment Case27 Nov 2018, 15:39 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: court harassment buganda road court rwabwogo testimony brian isiko
Mentioned: sylvia rwabwogo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.