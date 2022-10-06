Kukunda Judith
07:23

Lawyers Want Kisaakye, Chief Justice to Settle Grievances Outside Court Top story

6 Oct 2022, 07:22 Comments 259 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Chigamoy the Chief Justice of Uganda

His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Chigamoy the Chief Justice of Uganda

In short
“Justice Kisaakye has now become a victim of the bullshit protocol. When they partook in sentencing Ivan Sebaduka and violating his rights no one spoke up, now when it’s a Supreme Court Judge suddenly it gathers all this attention. As Ugandans our Supreme Court /courts lost value a long time ago,” said Atabua.

 

Tagged with: Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Dr Esther Kisaakye Mediation Supreme Court

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.