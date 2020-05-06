EDSON KINENE
11:24

Lay leader Arrested for Impersonating Bishops Top story

6 May 2020, 11:20 Comments 121 Views Ntungamo, Uganda Religion Crime Breaking news
Bishop Nathan Ahimbisbwe of South Ankole Diocese Courtesy Photo

In short
Karamuzi says Muhumuza imitated the voices of Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole and Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankole Diocese to obtain money by false pretense.

 

