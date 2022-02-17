Kukunda Judith
21:28

Layer Mabirizi Petitions Principal Judge Over 18 Jail Term

17 Feb 2022, 21:22 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Petitioner Male Mabirizi.

The Petitioner Male Mabirizi.

In short
Meanwhile Mabirizi has petitioned the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya seeking to be given information related to Ssekaana's wealth declaration documents such that he can prosecute him.

 

Tagged with: Lawyer Male Mabirizi-Kiwanuka Mabirizi Application for Recusal Mabirizi Ssekaana Feud Male Mabirizi Musa Ssekaana

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.