Flavia Nassaka
06:01

Laypeople Bridge Gap as COVID-19 Takes Toll on Mental Health

21 Sep 2020, 05:57 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The Ministry of Health is currently struggling with high numbers of people going to health facilities with mental illnesses. Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services says that Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital is specifically overwhelmed and that they are currently doing an analysis to establish the exact triggers of these illnesses.

 

Tagged with: mental illness during COVID-19
Mentioned: Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital Ministry of Health Thrive Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.