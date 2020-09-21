Laypeople Bridge Gap as COVID-19 Takes Toll on Mental Health

In short
The Ministry of Health is currently struggling with high numbers of people going to health facilities with mental illnesses. Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services says that Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital is specifically overwhelmed and that they are currently doing an analysis to establish the exact triggers of these illnesses.
Laypeople Bridge Gap as COVID-19 Takes Toll on Mental Health21 Sep 2020, 05:57 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
