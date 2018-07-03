In short
The trio was charged with three counts including inciting violence and negligence likely to spread an infectious disease. The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charged and applied for bail through their lawyers of Turinawe and Kamba Co advocates led by Hassan Kamba, which was denied by the magistrate.
LC 3 Chairman Remanded for Flouting Quarantine
