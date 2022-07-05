Brian Luwaga
LC 3 Chairperson Faces Vote of No Confidence As Wrangles Escalate In Luwero Town

5 Jul 2022
John Buwembo aka Chris Johns the LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero town council who faces a vote of no confidence

In short
Buwembo is accused of undermining standing committees, restraining his executive members from monitoring projects, and refusing to sign the approved budget estimates for the town council.

 

