LC 3 Chairperson Faces Vote of No Confidence As Wrangles Escalate In Luwero Town

Buwembo is accused of undermining standing committees, restraining his executive members from monitoring projects, and refusing to sign the approved budget estimates for the town council.
LC 3 Chairperson Faces Vote of No Confidence As Wrangles Escalate In Luwero Town5 Jul 2022, 12:18 Comments 215 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
John Buwembo aka Chris Johns the LC 3 Chairperson of Luwero town council who faces a vote of no confidence
