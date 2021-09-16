Dan Michael Komakech
LC Chairman, 12 Teachers Arrested for Operating School in Refugee Camp

Pupils attend lessons at Akanyo P7 School in Palabek Refugee Settlement

In short
According to Kidega, besides conducting lessons illegally, the teachers and pupils were not adhering to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures including wearing face masks, observing social distancing, hand sanitizing, with majority not vaccinated.

 

