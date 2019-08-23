Wambuzi Reacheal
LC Chairpersons to be Involved in Compulsory Land Acquisition Process

Jinja, Uganda
A PAP's house in Nampirika village, Iganga district.

While addressing stakeholders from Busoga and Bukedi in Jinja district, Musumba argues that, unlike the status quo where implementing agencies deal directly with the project affected persons (PAPs), local leaders mainly village chairpersons and parish chiefs will be at the frontline in the compensation process because they have information regarding the residents.

 

