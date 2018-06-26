Olive Nakatudde
17:02

LC Elections: Envoys Query Voting By Lining Top story

26 Jun 2018, 17:02 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Ambassadors attached to Uganda engaging Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Local Council elections. Olive Nakatudde

Ambassadors attached to Uganda engaging Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Local Council elections. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
In her response, Kadaga said there is urgent need to address the leadership vacuum at village level. She defended the decision to conduct the polls by lining up, saying there will be ample security for the voters.

 

Tagged with: local council elections ambassadors query lining up village secret ballot right to vote democracy voter place council vulnerable groups leader committee parliament diplomat
Mentioned: electoral commission stéphanie rivoal ambassador eu local council deborah malac lc french ambassador parish headquarters uganda local government maj rubaramira ruranga rebecca kadaga albrecht united states ambassador france peter west british high commissioner kazuaki kameda norway domenico fornara italian ambassador united states kadaga susan eckey

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.