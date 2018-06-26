In short
In her response, Kadaga said there is urgent need to address the leadership vacuum at village level. She defended the decision to conduct the polls by lining up, saying there will be ample security for the voters.
LC Elections: Envoys Query Voting By Lining Top story26 Jun 2018, 17:02 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Ambassadors attached to Uganda engaging Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Local Council elections. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.