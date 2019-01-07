Ezekiel Ssekweyama
15:50

LC Leaders Want Sembabule Livestock Quarantine Lifted

7 Jan 2019, 15:25 Comments 189 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Local government Report
Some of the Village Council leaders in Sembabule attending their induction course, they demand for lifting of biting quarantine on animals movement . Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some of the Village Council leaders in Sembabule attending their induction course, they demand for lifting of biting quarantine on animals movement .

In short
The district has been under restricted livestock movement for more than two years, following an outbreak of the highly contagious Foot and Mouth Disease in the area.

 

Tagged with: cattle farmers in sembabule cry out government over quarantine demand quarantine lifted foot at mouth disease outbreak in sembabule village chairperson challenge mister sam kuteesa foreign affairs minister sam kuteesa
Mentioned: ministry of agriculture and animal industry cabinet and parliament

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.