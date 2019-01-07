LC Leaders Want Sembabule Livestock Quarantine Lifted

In short
The district has been under restricted livestock movement for more than two years, following an outbreak of the highly contagious Foot and Mouth Disease in the area.
LC Leaders Want Sembabule Livestock Quarantine Lifted7 Jan 2019, 15:25 Comments 189 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Local government Report
Some of the Village Council leaders in Sembabule attending their induction course, they demand for lifting of biting quarantine on animals movement .
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.