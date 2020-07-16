LC Officials On Spot for Leading Mob Attack Against Woman

In short
According to Nakasujja, in addition to leading the mob attack, the two leaders forced her to make a verbal apology acknowledging bringing evil spirits to terrorize and kill residents.
LC Officials On Spot for Leading Mob Attack Against Woman16 Jul 2020, 10:26 Comments 154 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Local government Report
