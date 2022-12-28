In short
Stephen Ochola, the Serere LC V Chairperson, who doubles as the team leader for Teso LC V Chairpersons, says that the government still pays them a basic salary of Shillings 2 million when the MPs who have little work take home more than Shillings 10 million as a basic salary per month.
District Chairpersons from Teso and part of Eastern Uganda during the burial of Bukedea LCV Chairperson, Moses Olemukan.
