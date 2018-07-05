Derick Kissa
Sub County Chairpersons Storm Mukono District Over Funds

5 Jul 2018, 07:42 Comments 186 Views Mukono, Uganda Politics Breaking news
LC3 chairperons in the meeting with the CAO Derick Kissa

LC3 chairperons in the meeting with the CAO

In short
Robinson Hardson Kiyaga, the chairperson Ntenjeru sub county, said only 4 of the 13 sub counties in the district received the money. Kiyaga said Mukono district has been facing such problems for long, saying the problem could be on the side of the accounting officer.

 

