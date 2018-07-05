Sub County Chairpersons Storm Mukono District Over Funds

In short
Robinson Hardson Kiyaga, the chairperson Ntenjeru sub county, said only 4 of the 13 sub counties in the district received the money. Kiyaga said Mukono district has been facing such problems for long, saying the problem could be on the side of the accounting officer.
Sub County Chairpersons Storm Mukono District Over Funds5 Jul 2018, 07:42 Comments 186 Views Mukono, Uganda Politics Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: lc3 storm office mukono cao non wage fund
Mentioned: political leaders technical people
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.