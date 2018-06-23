Dominic Ochola
10:26

EC Probes Sub County Chief for Conducting Unlawful LCI Elections

23 Jun 2018, 10:26 Comments 206 Views Kitgum, Uganda Election Report

In short
Alexis Ocaya, the Kitgum district Election Assistant told URN that the Chankura forced the existing chairperson of Aloro village Mary Oyella to hand over all instruments of power to a new chairperson.

 

Tagged with: lagoro sub-county in handover all instruments of power
Mentioned: electoral commison

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.