The matter came to the limelight after Jacob Anzo, the representative of Older persons in the sub-county together with the female councilor of Otumbari parish, Nusura Wadiko filed a case of theft against the chairperson at Uriama police post vide SD reference 05/18/10/2022.
LC3 Chairperson in Terego Accused of Cattle Theft
25 Oct 2022
