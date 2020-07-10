LCIII Chairpersons Petition Minister Over Delayed Distribution of Motorcycles

In short
Mubarak Ssekikubo the LCIII Chairperson of Nakisunga sub-county notes that they want the Ministry to inform the chairpersons about the progress of the motorcycle purchase since they facing an urgent need of monitoring government programs during this period of Covid-19.
LCIII Chairpersons Petition Minister Over Delayed Distribution of Motorcycles10 Jul 2020, 16:41 Comments 68 Views Mukono, Uganda Local government Lifestyle Editorial
The LC3 Chairpersons of Kasawo sub county Badru Kafumbe showing the letter addressed to the minister for local government.
