LCI Chairperson in Gulu, Seven Others Jailed for Arson

In short
Prosecution led by Jerome Engena alleged that the eight on May 21st 2019 burnt down 51 huts and injured several domestic animals from Kati Kati ‘C’ village, Oitino Parish in Bungatira Sub County in Gulu district during a revenge attack.
LCI Chairperson in Gulu, Seven Others Jailed for Arson18 Dec 2020, 16:23 Comments 96 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Gulu High Court Obiya West Village
Mentioned: Gulu Central Prisons Gulu High Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.