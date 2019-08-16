Wambuzi Reacheal
LCI Chairperson in Jinja Arrested over Illegal Encroachment on Public Land

Police arrests suspects.

The land that belongs to Jinja municipal council is said to have been illegally awarded to Thummar Joy Maganlal Patel without following the rightful procedures. According to Sakwa, Thummar used the influence of leaders to forge district land board minutes which he used to apply for a freehold title on the land.

 

