LCI Chairperson in Jinja Arrested over Illegal Encroachment on Public Land

The land that belongs to Jinja municipal council is said to have been illegally awarded to Thummar Joy Maganlal Patel without following the rightful procedures. According to Sakwa, Thummar used the influence of leaders to forge district land board minutes which he used to apply for a freehold title on the land.
LCI Chairperson in Jinja Arrested over Illegal Encroachment on Public Land16 Aug 2019, 10:50 Comments 142 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
