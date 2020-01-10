Julius Ocungi
07:23

LCI Chairperson Shot Dead in Kitgum Municipality

10 Jan 2020, 07:11 Comments 243 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Northern Updates

In short
The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech says the deceased had been admitted at the hospital on Monday suffering from mental illness.

 

Tagged with: Centurian Security Ltd LCI chairperson of Parakaka village, Latanya sub county in pader district Quinto The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipality st Joseph hospital kitgum

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.