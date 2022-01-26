LCI Chairpersons Asked to Block Illegal Land Evictions

In short
The Mpigi RDC, Faridah Mayanja says that the village leaders have the powers to stop an eviction from land and destruction of property.
Mpigi RDC Ms Faridah Mayanja (Left infront) with other district leaders handing over bicycles to LCI leaders.
