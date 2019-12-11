Brian Luwaga
LCI Chairpersons Protest Registration of Non Residents in Voters Register Execrise

Enrollment officers registering a voter at Luweero Sub County on Wednesday

Enrollment officers registering a voter at Luweero Sub County on Wednesday

Steven Ndugga the LCI Chairman of Nakikota village says that the Luweero Sub County Youths Councillor Isma Nasur transported several people in taxi and were registered during exercise conducted at the parish.

 

