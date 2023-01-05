Amony Immaculate
16:54

LCII Chairperson Arrested for Extorting Money from SAGE Beneficiaries

5 Jan 2023, 16:42 Comments 159 Views Oyam, Uganda Business and finance Crime Local government Updates

In short
It is alleged that Ogwang after supervising payment of SAGE would later move door to door demanding 75,000 Shillings from each beneficiary.

 

