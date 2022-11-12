LCs On Spot for Aiding Non-Citizens Process National IDs

In short
According to City authorities, non-citizens especially Congolese and South Sudan nationals often pay a bribe of between Shillings 50,000 to 200,000 to LCs for recommendation letters to process the National IDs.
LCs On Spot for Aiding Non-Citizens Process National IDs12 Nov 2022, 16:47 Comments 111 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates
Twaib Achile, the Arua Deputy Resident City Commissioner vows to arrest LCs who recommend non-citizens for National ID
In short
Tagged with: LCs accused of recommending non citizens National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.