LDU Deserter in Gulu City Arrested Over Death of 3-Year-Old Child

In short
Geoffrey Latoo alias Acid, a resident of Lapeta Village in Bardege-Layibi division in Gulu City was arrested on Monday by the police from his hideout following the death of Elizabeth Lamara.
LDU Deserter in Gulu City Arrested Over Death of 3-Year-Old Child11 Oct 2022, 13:57 Comments 81 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
