LDU Deserters in Karamoja Accused of Livestock Thefts in Kitgum

In short
The Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech says the armed cattle thieves could be renegade LDU personnel because they are wearing new military uniforms and armed with new AK-47 guns.
LDU Deserters in Karamoja Accused of Livestock Thefts in Kitgum14 Apr 2020, 17:57 Comments 175 Views Security Agriculture Northern Updates
Lamwo RDC James Kidega Nock talks to LDU during their pass out at Labwodong training barracks in Agago Photo By Dan M Komakeck
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.