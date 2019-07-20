LDU Recruitment; Huge Turn-up Overwhelms UPDF in Kagadi

In short
Major Yusuf Bilaali Katamba, the Uganda Peoples defence forces –UPDF spokesperson for First Infantry division told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday afternoon that the huge turn up of the youths in Kagadi is overwhelming. He, however, adds that a number of them were eliminated after presenting fake credentials.
LDU Recruitment; Huge Turn-up Overwhelms UPDF in Kagadi20 Jul 2019, 17:11 Comments 121 Views Kagadi, Uganda Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: LDU recruitment. UPDF fake academic papers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.