The deceased identified as Matovu Ali a first year in first semester who has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Education was gunned down this morning at around 7:00am at the University premises next to the faculty of education and humanities offices. Ahmed Kiwanuka, the guild president Metropolitan International University, says that Matovu met his death around 7:00am at the University premises next to the faculty of education and humanities.
LDU Shoots Dead Metropolitan International University Student Top story4 May 2021, 17:19 Comments 337 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Education Crime Breaking news
