LDU Shoots Two People Dead in Napak

In short
At the time of the incident, the two were riding a motorcycle along the Moroto-Napak road. According to the Napak Resident District Commissioner Abubaker Kaddunabbi Lubega, police in Napak is investigating how the shooting came about.
LDU Shoots Two People Dead in Napak21 Jul 2020, 04:55 Comments 94 Views Napak, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: LDU kills two in Napak gun crime
Mentioned: police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.