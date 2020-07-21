Stanley Ebele
05:06

LDU Shoots Two People Dead in Napak

21 Jul 2020, 04:55 Comments 94 Views Napak, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
At the time of the incident, the two were riding a motorcycle along the Moroto-Napak road. According to the Napak Resident District Commissioner Abubaker Kaddunabbi Lubega, police in Napak is investigating how the shooting came about.

 

Tagged with: LDU kills two in Napak gun crime
Mentioned: police

