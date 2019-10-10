LDU Shoot Suspected Thug, Others on the Run

In short
Maj. Yusuf Bilaali Katamba, the First Division Infantry Division Spokesman who also speaks for the LDU, says Tamale was shot when he and five others broke into M-Max Investment limited in Kiwasa in Buloba parish in Wakiso district in the wee hours of Independence Day.
LDU Shoot Suspected Thug, Others on the Run10 Oct 2019, 07:05 Comments 82 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Wakiso District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.