LDUs batter 65-year Old Man to Death in Oyam District

It is alleged that the LDUs, who were around six in number and were stationed at Kamdini police station went to Amati Trading Centre in the evening to disperse the crowded who all took off leaving behind Ogwang who was then badly battered.
LDUs batter 65-year Old Man to Death in Oyam District28 Jun 2020, 15:22 Comments 221 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
Mentioned: Local Defense Unit (LDU)
