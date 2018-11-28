LDUs Embark on Firing Exercise

In short
Major Ceaser Olweny, the Fourth Division Army Spokesperson, says the ban is to prevent residents around Lugore Firing Range from getting injured by stray bullets as they collect fire wood, construction poles and hunt edible rats.
LDUs Embark on Firing Exercise28 Nov 2018, 17:07 Comments 112 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Breaking news
Commander of 4th Division Brigadier Emmanuel Kanyesigye Speaking In Gulu District Login to license this image from 1$.
